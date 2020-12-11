The center asks the civil defense, fire services and domestic guards to prepare a list of personnel for vaccination against Covid

Opinion

The union’s Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, held a meeting Thursday with police chiefs from all union states and territories, Civil Defense, home guards and fire services to discuss the preparation of the database. of staff who would be in line for Covid-19 vaccination after prioritized groups, people familiar with the development said.

The meeting, they said, was a follow-up to a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba last week, in which he had asked union states and territories to compile the database of prioritized groups such as health workers, the elderly and patients. with comorbidities among others. who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the initial stages.

At the meeting it was decided that the Ministry of the Interior (MHA), in consultation with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), the health ministry and the states / UT will decide the definition of frontline workers.

Police / security personnel are also involved in various tasks related to Covid-19 and the government is considering vaccinating them after healthcare workers, patients with comorbidities and the elderly.

Senior officials of the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) said that the Secretary of the Interior has asked the police forces, the fire services, the home guard and the Civil Defense to prepare the list of the personnel of their respective departments who are deployed in functions frontline of Covid-19.

They said that the central paramilitary forces were recently asked for that list in the respective forces in a separate meeting.

According to the MHA officials cited above, the Central Police Armed Forces (CAPF) or central paramilitary forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Police Force of the Indo-Tibet (ITBP), (Central Industrial Security Force), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will play a key role in vaccination.

The series of meetings on the vaccination campaign has been accelerated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to three facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccines.

Three candidate vaccines, including those from Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech, have applied for an emergency use authorization.