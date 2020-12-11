The achievements of the last two decades must be preserved: Prime Minister Modi on the peace process in Afghanistan

Opinion

India and Uzbekistan unite against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, speaking at the virtual summit held between Prime Minister Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Congratulating the president on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his rule, which will be on December 14, Prime Minister Modi said that he really wanted to visit the country this year, but could not do so due to the pandemic situation.

“The relationship between India and Uzbekistan goes back a long time. We have similar threats and opportunities. Our approach to these is also similar, ”said Prime Minister Modi. Referring to the Uzbek President’s visits to India in 2018 and 2019, Prime Minister Modi said: “Those visits opened a new horizon for the bilateral relationship.”

“India and Uzbekistan have the same stance against radicalism, separatism, fundamentalism. Our opinions are also the same on regional security. We agree that Afghanistan needs an Afghan-led and controlled peace process. Furthermore, the lessons of the last two decades must also be taken into account, ”said Prime Minister Modi.