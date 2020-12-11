‘Shame’, Mahua Moitra’s version of ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting West Bengal, after Nadda’s convoy was attacked

Opinion

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who recently came under fire for her comment from “two paisa media outlets,” criticized the BJP in connection with the Thursday incident in which the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked, saying that the attack was ‘organized’ by the BJP and that is why their (central) security could not thwart the attack.

I had heard of BYOB parties at college @BJP has a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party every day in Bengal: CRPF, CISF and every imaginable central force accompany every two-bit leader who visits It’s a shame they can’t protect you from organized “attacks” – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 11, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also raised the issue on Thursday. “You depend on the central forces. You provide central police security to so many people without informing the state, ”Banerjee had said.

On Thursday, when BJP leaders, including Nadda, Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, were to attend an organizational meeting in Diamond Harbor, stones were thrown at their convoy. The assault was broadcast live on various Bengali news channels. Vehicles from some media houses were also damaged.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah called the attack on Nadda “sponsored violence” and said on Twitter that West Bengal “has descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the Trinamool congressional government. The Center also requested a report from the West Bengal government after the incident, which was sent by the state government on Friday.

Since the attack, the BJP upped its stake in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar presented his report on law and order to Amit Shah, who can travel to Kolkata later this month.

Questioning the transparency of the report prepared by the governor, Moitra previously tweeted: “BJP’s unelected ax disguised as a governor to ‘investigate’ the alleged attack on the BJP president’s convoy !? It seems that the BJP is not even pretending that Uncle Ji is an impartial constitutional official, but a lackey sent from Delhi to carry out their orders. “