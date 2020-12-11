School leaders should make efforts to implement NEP: Minister of Education

Opinion

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday urged school leaders to make rigorous efforts for the effective implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

He was heading to the 26th edition of CBSE’s annual Sahodaya conference.

“I urge school leaders to make rigorous efforts for the effective implementation of the New Education Policy 2020, which has been prepared taking into account the views of the largest number of stakeholders for the first time,” Pokhriyal said.

“It is the collective responsibility of each citizen to make India self-sufficient and evolve into a new India with unlimited possibilities. School leaders and teachers must work collaboratively to make it happen, ”he said.

The 26th Annual National Sahodaya School Complex Conference hosted by CBSE and hosted by the Bangalore Sahodaya School Complex Association started on Friday in virtual mode.

The minister of education also published CBSE Manuals on Integrated Education, Joyful Learning and Physical Education for classes 11 and 12 and the Memory of the Conference titled SAMARTHAN, which is a compilation of the best teaching practices in the country.

The Secretary of School Education, Anita Karwal, addressed the meeting on various aspects of the future of education in the country. He also expressed the need for all teachers to take on the challenges and turn them into opportunities to achieve a comprehensive education.

The virtual conference is attended by more than 4,000 people from schools in India and abroad.

The CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes are a group of affiliated neighboring schools that come together voluntarily to share best practices and innovative strategies for school education and collaborate for curriculum design, assessment, pedagogy, and regular teacher capacity development .

At present, there are more than 200 active CBSE Sahodaya school clusters across the country.

While the main theme of the conference is “developing competencies in difficult times”, the sub-themes will focus on technology as the substructure of all blended learning environments, leveraging students’ strengths and synergizing weaknesses as opportunities for improvement, authentic and meaningful. learning through the integration of the arts and being consciously inclusive: a step towards building bridges.

The other subtopics of the lecture include honing appropriate skills that build competencies for future readiness, productive mind-heart management with the head, and inquiry and inquiry as a powerful teacher-driven tool for achieving change in life. classrooms.