punjab-prepares-with-cold-chain-points-for-covid-19-vaccine

As Punjab prepares for the mega exercise with a total of 729 cold chain points, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the Department of Health to incorporate the results of the second serum survey into the strategy for the deployment of the vaccine. Covid-19 so that the high-risk population is covered first.

In a virtual meeting to review the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister noted the state’s readiness to launch the vaccine in terms of priority list database; infrastructure for the management of the cold chain; identification and training of vaccinators, etc.

In addition to the safety of the vaccine and the safety of the vaccination site, the communication of correct and timely information was critical to the successful deployment of the vaccine, which is expected to be available soon in India, Captain Amarinder said.

In addition to a state-level vaccine store, 22 district vaccine stores and 127 block-level vaccine stories are being prepared for the vaccine rollout in Punjab, which will also have 570 cold chain points. In addition to a walk-in freezer in Ferozepur, the Indian government has decided to provide one more in Chandigarh. In addition, the state will have a cold store in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, and more will be received from the Center. In addition, the state has 1,165 ice-lined refrigerators and 1,079 deep freezers.

In accordance with central government guidelines, the state government has compiled data on approximately 1.25 lakhs from healthcare workers (government and private) for the first phase of vaccination.

Other measures being taken as part of preparing for the deployment of vaccines in the state include mapping of vaccinators, training on digital platforms in the districts, trained personnel for vaccine inventory management, and coordination at various levels. .