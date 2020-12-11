Punjab Night Curfew Extends Until Jan 1, CM Orders Police To Ensure Strict Enforcement

Opinion

Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the extension of the night curfew in all cities and towns with a restriction of 100 on indoor gatherings and 250 on outdoor gatherings in the state through 1 January 2021.

Singh also ordered DGP Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce restrictions in wedding halls and other venues, with a fine to be imposed on hosts in case of diversion.

Aware of the rising death rate from Covid-19 in the state, the prime minister also extended curfew restrictions starting at 10 pm. until 5 am until January 1. The night curfew was imposed before December 1 to December 15.

Chairing a high-level Covid review meeting, the CM also ordered an end to home quarantine for those older than 70 with comorbidities, unless adequate medical facilities can be made available at home. Health Secretary Hussan Lal pointed out during the virtual meeting that a large number of deaths from Covid-19 were also being reported in cases of home isolation.

Amarinder Singh also ordered a comprehensive review of all private hospitals to ensure that only those with adequate Level 3 infrastructure and staff can admit Covid patients. Hospitals that lack such facilities must refer patients to other hospitals, he added.

Although the trend of declining positivity in Punjab over the past 3 weeks was welcome, the death rate remained a cause for concern, Captain Amarinder said, and directed the DGP to ensure strict adherence to the security protocols of Covid, including the use of masks and social distancing. He also asked the Health Department to maintain the RTPCR sampling / test limit of 30,000 / day, with smarter and more targeted sampling to include potential super spreaders. Districts should be encouraged to make full use of the ITIHAAS portal to identify potential hotspots and concentrate their sampling there, he said, emphasizing the need to intensify testing in containment and micro-containment zones and ensure 100% sampling. The Chief Minister also called on the Department of Health to monitor the health of returning farmers from Delhi in view of the risk to them due to the large number of cases there.