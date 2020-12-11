Prime Minister Modi praises Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s work as ‘fearless’ at Bharati International festival

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharati on his 138th birthday as he addressed the Bharati International Festival on Friday. Praising their work as “brave”, Prime Minister Modi said that today’s youth can learn a lot from Bharati’s work, “especially by being brave.”

“He (Subramania Bharati) cannot be linked to a single profession or dimension. He was a poet, writer, editor, journalist, social reformer, freedom fighter, humanist, and much more. One can only marvel at his work, his poems, his philosophy and his life, ”said PM Modi.

He also said, “Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s definition of progression played a central role for women. One of the most important visions was that of independent and empowered women. She wrote that women should walk with their heads held high while looking people in the eye. “” We are inspired by this vision and we are working to ensure empowerment led by women. In all areas of our government’s work there has been importance to the dignity of women, “added Prime Minister Modi.

“This is an era of Nari Shakti. They are breaking down barriers in every part of society, “Prime Minister Modi also said, adding,” this is India’s new tribute to bharati. “

The event, which was carried out via videoconference due to this year’s Covid-19 pandemic, was organized as part of the celebration of the 138th anniversary of the birth of Subramania Bharati. The Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, was also present during the event.

The Bharati Prize was instituted in 1994 by the Vanavil Cultural Center. Every year it is bestowed upon eminent persons who have rendered commendable service in any field of social relevance and thus worked towards the realization of Bharati’s dreams.