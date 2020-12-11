Odisha is ready with logistics for Covid vaccination, says CM Patnaik

Opinion

The Odisha government is fully prepared for Covid-19 vaccination in the state, and a logistics system has been put in place to run smoothly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Thursday.

“The vaccination process in the country is likely to start soon and for that complete database has been prepared in Odisha and a logistics system has been established to carry out the vaccination process smoothly,” said Patnaik during the review of the Covid-19 situation in the state, as cited by the state government press release.

The prime minister also ordered the administrative machinery to remain vigilant in dealing with the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. Patnaik further stated that the state government is working with the goal of generating livelihoods.

Patnaik said that he would review the livelihoods program with the District Administration and Bank authorities on December 22 on the loan programs for farmers and MSMEs.

The prime minister said negligence in lending for all these livelihoods programs “would not be tolerated.” According to the Union Ministry of Health, there are 2,978 active cases in the state. (AND ME)