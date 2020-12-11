India Top Headlines

Odisha is ready with logistics for Covid vaccination, says CM Patnaik | India News

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is fully prepared for Covid-19 vaccination in the state, and a logistics system has been put in place to make it run smoothly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Thursday.

“It is likely that the vaccination process in the country will start soon and for that complete database has been prepared in Odisha and a logistics system has been established for the smooth conduction of the vaccination process,” said Patnaik during the review of the situation. of Covid-19 in the state, as cited by the state government press release.

The Chief Minister also ordered the administrative machinery to remain vigilant in dealing with the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. Patnaik further stated that the state government is working with the goal of generating livelihoods.

Patnaik said that he would review the livelihoods program with the District Administration and Bank authorities on December 22 on the loan programs for farmers and MSMEs.

The Chief Minister said that neglect of lending for all these livelihood programs “would not be tolerated.” According to the Union Ministry of Health, there are 2,978 active cases in the state.

