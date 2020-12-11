non-emergency-services-suspended-to-protest-measure-allowing-ayurveda-doctors-to-perform-surgeries

Opinion

Non-emergency services in most hospitals were not operational on Friday, as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called a one-day strike to protest the Center’s decision to allow Ayurveda postgraduates. perform general surgeries on selected streams. , which led to patients being turned away from hospitals in various parts of the country, according to medical associations and hospital authorities.

On November 20, the Central Council of Medicine of India (CCIM), a statutory body under the AYUSH ministry, issued a notice to regulate India’s drug systems and listed 39 general and 19 other surgical procedures involving eyes, ears, nose and throat by amending the Regulations of the Central Council of Medicine of India (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education), 2016.

Also read: Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensified agitation

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest body of modern medicine physicians, condemned the move, describing it as a poaching of the disciplines of modern medicine through secret means and a retrograde step in the mix of the system. Several other bodies supported the IMA and demanded to withdraw the order asking the CCIM to develop its own surgical disciplines from its ancient texts and not to claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as its own.

In a clarification, AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said it does not represent a policy deviation or a new decision. “This notice is more in the nature of a clarification. It streamlines the existing regulation related to postgraduate education in Ayurveda regarding specified procedures, ”he said in a clarification issued by the Press Information Office on November 22. The government has maintained that these surgeries were also allowed before, but now the council has clarified them through a notice.

On Wednesday, the IMA called for a strike to protest against the government that mixes the two systems of medicine and the “unscientific” ways of treating people through the back door. The IMA had said that doctors will only care for Covid or other essential medical interventions, such as accidents, delivery rooms and emergency surgeries. Other services were suspended for 12 hours.

The impact of the strike could be seen in several states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where non-emergency services remained suspended since Friday morning. Doctors also held protests in various places against the decision.

IMA Punjab Secretary General Dr. Paramjit Singh Mann described the notification as “a step to legitimize myxopathy.” He said allopathic doctors are fighting to “save the honor of the noble profession.”

“We have almost 9,000 doctors as IMA members who have announced that they will suspend work in protest. Ayurvedic practitioners are not educated to perform modern medicine, so how can they be allowed to work that way? We want the Union government to withdraw the amendment, ”said Dr. Mann.

Dr Satyajit Borah, president of IMA’s Assam unit, said: “Doctors from government and private hospitals have supported our call. Ayurvedic doctors who perform surgeries can lead to serious complications in patients. We hope that the public will realize this and that the government will not implement the measure. “IMA Secretary for Rajasthan Dr. Kewal Krishna Dung said the government should not allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries without the knowledge of the allopathic protocol to perform surgeries.

Also read: New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: farmers union moves SC

In Kerala, where outpatient services were not provided, patients could be seen embroiled in lengthy duels with medical workers. Many were caught unaware of the strike. “We do it in the best interest of patients and the profession. We do not intend to disturb patients. But if we keep quiet, tomorrow they will be in trouble, ”said Dr. O Gopakumar, secretary of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

In several places, Ayurveda doctors performed surgery for 12 hours instead of the usual eight to support the government’s decision. Dr Nityanand, Rajasthan’s Vishwa Ayurved Parishad secretary, said that nearly 6,000 Ayurvedic doctors worked overtime today to support the government’s decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries in the state. “Allopathy came to India in the last 50 years, but Ayurveda has ancient roots in which surgery existed since time immemorial. Ayurveda doctors appreciate the government’s decision, ”he said.