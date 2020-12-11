New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: farmers union moves SC

Opinion

The Bhartiya Kisan Union approached the Supreme Court on Friday against the three agricultural laws enacted by the government earlier this year, claiming the legislation will make them vulnerable to corporate greed, according to the ANI news agency.

The move comes two days after farmers’ unions rejected the Center’s proposal saying there was nothing new and that they would continue their protest against farm laws that liberalize agricultural trade. Farmers agitating near the national capital have called for a national protest on December 14 and said they will block the Delhi-Jaipur national highway by December 12.

To end the stalemate on contentious laws, the government had agreed to provide a written guarantee on the continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), one of the main concerns raised by protesters. He also tried to allay his fears about mandis (market) and the takeover of farmland by large corporations. Farmers, however, have refused to give in and are demanding a complete repeal of the laws.

Earlier in the day, the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Center has not yet received any communication from farmers’ unions regarding the proposal, adding that he learned that they rejected it through the media. “Our proposal is with them (farmers). They discussed it but we have not received a response from them. We learned from the media that they had rejected the proposal. Yesterday I told them that if they want, we can definitely talk about the proposal, ”he told ANI.

Tomar added that he was hoping to find a solution and urged farmers to break the deadlock. “The government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection to the provisions of a law, it is discussed, ”he said, according to ANI.

The minister also highlighted the problems facing people in and around Delhi due to the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting along the borders of the national capital since November 26. “Unrest also causes problems for ordinary people. The people of Delhi are facing problems. Therefore, they (the farmers) should put an end to their agitation for the benefit of the common people and try to solve the problems with the help of talks, ”said Tomar.

The agriculture minister reassured farmers that the new agricultural laws will be beneficial to them and help them live a better life. “The laws enacted by the government were formed after much deliberation – to bring a change in the lives of farmers, to eliminate the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could live a better life and enjoy beneficial agriculture, ”said Tomar.

While the Center maintains that the new farm laws will benefit farmers and help them live a better life, farmers argue that the legislation will hurt their income and leave them at the mercy of large corporations.