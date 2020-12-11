Nadda Convoy Attack: TMC Criticizes Center for Citing West Bengal Chief Secretary and Police Chief

Opinion

The Trinamool Congress on Friday lashed out at the Center for summoning West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and Police Chief for Thursday’s attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda. TMC legislator Kalyan Banerjee noted that the state government is responsible for accountability to the assembly. “No other person can ask for an explanation regarding the law and order situation, especially the central government,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

“This is a violation of the Constitution. This is an exercise of coloring power, ”he also said when accusing the BJP of violating the Constitution, the ANI reported. “Behind all this there is malice on the part of the central government and there is an attitude of bad faith on the part of the central government officials when sending a letter. This is deplorable. No one can violate the Constitution, “said Kalyan.

On Thursday, Nadda’s convoy came under fire as it was heading to the Diamond Harbor area in the 24 Parganas district of southern West Bengal from Kolkata. The BJP has alleged that the attackers were TMC workers. Television news footage showed stones raining down on the convoy and smashing the windshields. Vehicles from some media houses were also damaged. Several BJP leaders, including Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, were injured in the attack, according to a PTI report.

After the attack, the Union Ministry of the Interior summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and police chief on December 14 to obtain an explanation on the law and order situation in the state. The Center has also requested a report from the state government on the alleged security breaches during Nadda’s visit.

The attack also prompted swift condemnation from the BJP leaders. Attacking the Chief Minister of the State, Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said that “anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal” and that the people of the state will respond to anarchy in the next elections. “The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence, ”said Union Interior Minister Amit Shah.