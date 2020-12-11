More than 120 warships deployed in the Indian Ocean region: CDS Bipin Rawat

Opinion

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Defense Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that there are more than 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed to the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions.

“Most countries in the region seek to reap the economic dividends through better connectivity and leveraging the blue economy for which infrastructure is a prerequisite. Resident powers and extra-regional power have shown renewed interest in investing in infrastructure development in these countries to maintain and increase geopolitical influence, ”said General Rawat while delivering a keynote address at the Dialogue Security Summit Global.

"In recent years, China's economic and military rise along with competition to increase influence in the region has attracted great interest.

“In the military field, technology should be a means of deterrence, not a source of destruction. Therefore, our approach to security must move from unilateral to multilateral mode, which requires increased training commitments with partner countries to strengthen the future, “he said.

Furthermore, he said that governance and security are under constant threat of being undermined by non-state actors and also by naval competition between states.

