MHA convenes the Bengal DGP, chief of security on the situation of law and order in the state after the attack on the JP Nadda convoy

Opinion

On Friday, the Union Ministry of the Interior convened the DGP and West Bengal’s chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes one day after the convoy of the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, was attacked.

On Thursday, Nadda along with BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya were heading to Diamond Harbor to attend the party’s organizational meeting when the convoy he was sitting in was attacked. The video of the assault that went viral on social media showed the convoy’s windshields shattered when stones were thrown at it.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will answer to the peace-loving people of West Bengal.

“The attack on the president of the BJP, JP Nadda, is reprehensible. No matter how much we condemn, it won’t be enough. The Center is taking this very seriously. The West Bengal government will be held accountable to the peace-loving people of the state for this, ”said Shah’s tweet, translated from Hindi.

On Thursday, the Center had sent a communication to the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting a detailed report on the situation of law and order in the state and the measures taken by the government to guarantee peace.

Dhankar further said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has to follow the Constitution, adding that the situation of law and order has been continuously worsening for a long time.

Meanwhile, TMC deputy Mahua Moitra attacked the BJP saying that Thursday’s attack was organized by the BJP and that is why its security could not thwart the attack.

“I had heard of BYOB parties at college. BJP has a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party every day in Bengal: CRPF, CISF and every imaginable central force accompany every two-bit leader who visits it. It’s a shame they can’t protect you from organized ‘attacks’, ”Moitra tweeted.