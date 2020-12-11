maoist-woman-killed-in-meeting-in-kandhamal-of-odisha

Opinion

A Maoist woman was killed on Friday during a meeting with a combined team from the Special Operations Group and the District Voluntary Force in a forest area of ​​Kandhamal district in Odisha.

Odisha DGP Abhay said that based on reliable information, two units from SOG and DVF launched an operation in the Gochhapada area of ​​Kandhamal on December 9.

“On Friday, while the teams were in a combing operation, a group of Maoists opened fire and our forces retaliated. The Maoists could not cope with the firing of our forces and withdrew from the area. A Maoist woman who had suffered gunshot wounds was found dead at the scene of the meeting, ”said DGP. The identity of the dead Maoist is not yet known.

The security forces recovered from the scene two pistols, four shots and some items.

Last month, a high-ranking Maoist cadre with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh police in the Swabhiman Anchal area of ​​Malkangiri.