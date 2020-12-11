India Top Headlines

Manmohan was concerned about saving the coalition, Modi autocratic in the first term: Pranab Mukherjee in memoirs | India News

NEW DELHI: Manmohan Singh was concerned about saving his coalition during his second term, while Narendra Modi was “autocratic” in his first term as prime minister, wrote former President Pranab Mukherjee in the fourth and final volume of his memoirs to be published. posthumously next month. .

He also does not subscribe to the theory that Congress would not have been beaten up in the 2014 general election had he been appointed Prime Minister in 2004, but says Congress “lost focus” after he was elevated to the Presidency in 2012.

Laying out his thoughts on his relationship with the two prime ministers he worked with, who belonged to two parties and who were (and are) fiercely opposed to each other, Mukherjee writes in ‘The Presidential Years’ (Rupa): “I think the moral authority to govern rests with the PM The general state of the nation reflects the operation of the PM and its administration.

“While Dr. Singh was concerned about saving the coalition, which affected governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of government during his first term, as seen in the bitter relationship between the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding of these issues in the second term of this government. ”

He is also frank about the reasons for the poor performance of Congress in the 2014 general election, admitting frankly: “Some members of Congress have theorized that if I had become prime minister in 2004, the party could have avoided the 2014 Lok Sabha beating.

“Although I do not subscribe to this view, I believe that the party leadership lost political focus after my promotion as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle party affairs, Dr. Singh’s prolonged absence from the House ended. to any personal contact with other deputies “.

Mukherjee also brings the reader closer to the inner workings of the Rashtrapati Bhavan by revealing a minor diplomatic issue that arose during US President Barack Obama’s visit in 2015 when the US Secret Service insisted that Obama travels in a specially armored vehicle that had been brought over from the USA, and not in the car designated for use by the Indian head of state.

“They wanted me to travel in the same armored vehicle with Obama. I politely but firmly refused to do so, and asked the MEA to inform the US authorities that when the US president travels with the Indian president to India, he would have to trust our security arrangements. It can’t be the other way around, “writes Mukherjee.

In the summer of 2012, when Mukherjee became the thirteenth president of India after spending several decades in politics, there was a lot of speculation about how he would approach his new bipartisan role after having been associated with a political party for so many years. of his career. lifetime. By the time he served his term, Mukherjee had earned the respect and admiration of people across the political spectrum, including those who were his rivals when he was a political figure.

‘The Presidential Years’ is the culmination of a fascinating journey that took Mukherjee from the flickering of a lamp in a remote Bengal village to the chandeliers of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It is a deeply personal account of how he reshaped the workings of Rashtrapati Bhavan and responded to tumultuous events as the country’s first citizen, leaving a legacy that will be hard to match. Pranab da, as he is affectionately called, recalls the challenges he faced in his years as president: the difficult decisions he had to make and the tightrope walk he had to undertake to ensure that constitutional property was taken into consideration. as your opinion.

The first three books are entitled ‘The Dramatic Decade’ which focuses on one of the most fascinating periods in the history of independent India: the 1970s, when Mukherjee cut his teeth and immersed himself fully in national politics; ‘The Turbulent Years’, which opens in the 1980s: Sanjay Gandhi dies in tragic and unexpected circumstances, not many years later, Indira Gandhi is assassinated and Rajiv Gandhi, ‘the reluctant politician’, suddenly becomes Prime Minister of India; and ‘The Coalition Years’, which begins in 1996 and explores the ups and downs that characterized 16 years of one of the most tumultuous periods in the nation’s political history.

Reference page