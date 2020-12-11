Manipur CM speaks in favor of agricultural laws, opposes any pushback

Opinion

Manipur’s chief minister, Nongthombam Biren Singh, said that the central agricultural laws are in the best interest of our country’s farmers and that the state government strongly supports the bills.

Emphatically affirming the BJP-led coalition government’s stance on farm laws through a Facebook post on Thursday, Biren said: “The BJP-led government has always supported farmers and the bill would transform the agricultural sector. , doubling farmers’ income by 2022. It will also offer farmers a better price for their produce. “

Three agricultural laws were passed, namely, the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of 2020 and the Products Act 2020 Essentials (Amendment) Parliament in September this year.

Several farmer organizations, especially from Punjab and Haryana, claim that the laws will negatively affect their livelihoods and oppose them tooth and nail through protests. Talks with protesting peasant organizations have not yet yielded any positive results for the Center.

Claiming that the BJP-led government in the state was trying to weed out middlemen from farmers’ transactions, Biren uploaded a video on his official FB page, which also read: “Now there will be no agent. There will be no commissions, no intermediaries, directly farmers can order and farmers can buy directly. “

On the raging controversy over the status of the minimum support price (MSP) regime, Biren said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeatedly and categorically given the assurance that there will be no changes to the MSP.

Apart from this, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah has also pledged that the MSP will not be changed or touched, he said, before adding: “Fortunately, the farmers of Manipur support the agricultural laws.”

He believed that any rollback in reforms and development by the government would result in support for vested interests, which, in the future, would hamper other reforms.