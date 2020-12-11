manipur-cm-biren-singh-inaugurates-the-100-bed-covid-center

Opinion

Manipur Prime Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Thursday inaugurated a new 100-bed Covid Block with 10 intensive care units (ICUs) at the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district. .

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren, who is a Covid survivor, urged professionals in the field of medicine to work hard to curb the pandemic.

Stating that the government and the people understand that medical professionals are working tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic, the CM assured that their complaints and demands will be examined. However, he added that it is time to focus on fighting the virus because the whole world is facing a situation similar to wartime.

Later in a tweet, CM Biren said: “The dedicated 100-bed COVID block at JNIMS was inaugurated today and delivered to the people and medical professionals who are leading from the front lines in the fight against the # COVID19 pandemic.”

Manipur has a total of 2,759 Covid beds.

To date, the cumulative number of positive cases is 26,685, while the number of active and recovered cases is 2,970 and 23,397, respectively, authorities said. The cumulative number of deaths is 318 while the recovery rate is 87.67 percent.

Advisor to the Chief Minister (Health) Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Secretary (Health) V Vumlunmang, Director (Health Services) Dr. K Rajo, Director (JNIMS) Dr. Th Bhimo and Medical Superintendent ( JNIMS) Prof Kh Lokeshore were also present at the day’s event.