mamata-banerjee-will-not-send-chief-secretary-or-chief-of-police-to-delhi-by-mha-subpoena

Opinion

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee decided not to send the chief secretary of state and police chief to New Delhi on Monday, the PTI news agency reported. On Friday, the Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA) summoned them to appear before him on December 14 for the public order situation in the state after an attack on the convoy of the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda. Thursday.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that, in a letter to the Union’s Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, he was ordered to request “to dispense with the presence of state officials” at the meeting in Delhi on December 14, according to PTI. . In his two-page letter, Bandopadhyay wrote: “While more reports are obtained and compiled, under the circumstances, I am writing to ask you to kindly dispense with the presence of State officials at the meeting, considering that the Government of State is already addressing this problem with the utmost seriousness. “

It added that the incidents involving category Z protégés were already being examined and that the West Bengal police had provided a bulletproof car and pilot to Nadda, along with the escort vehicle by the state government, staff and personal security officers (PSO) by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). “While the central protégés had their own central protection arrangements, these arrangements were made beyond them since the end of the state,” wrote Bandopadhyay, as he sought to be excused from attending the meeting.

According to the letter, the area’s Deputy Inspector General of Police was stationed in the 24-Parganas district of southern West Bengal, where the BJP convoy was attacked, to personally supervise the arrangements. At the same time, four additional Police Superintendents (SPs), eight Deputy SPs, 14 Inspectors, 70 Assistant Deputy Inspectors / Sub-Inspectors, 40 RAF members, 259 Officers, and 350 Auxiliary Forces were deployed en route and at the scene. at Diamond Harbor, he added.

The letter comes when MHA asked Bandopadhyay and the state police chief Virendra to appear before her. It also comes after the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, presented a report to the central government on “extremely disturbing developments that do not bode well for democratic values.” It alleged that lawbreakers in the state have the protection of the police and the administration.

The rift between the Center and the state comes in the context that the BJP convoy was attacked in Shirakol in Diamond Harbor, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the BJP, some of the party’s front-line leaders, as well as workers, suffered injuries after being assaulted by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Television news footage showed stones raining down on the convoy and smashing the windshields. Vehicles from some media houses were also damaged. BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, his National Vice President Mukul Roy and National Secretary Anupam Hazra were hit by stones and glass shards from broken windows and car windshields, according to the party.

Nadda was visiting Diamond Harbor as part of her two-day trip to the state. He said after the attack that the state had slipped into a state of anarchy and appealed to BJP workers to guarantee the party’s victory in the assembly elections scheduled for 2021.