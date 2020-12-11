LIVE updates from farmers’ protest: Two policemen leading police force at Singhu border test Covid + ve

Opinion

Farmers ‘agitation against the central government’s agricultural reforms has entered on the 16th. Farmers’ unions located on the borders of the national capital have threatened to block the train tracks across the country if the reforms are not withdrawn. The unions also said they would occupy the toll plazas and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Saturday and organize protests starting on December 14.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar again called on farmers to resume talks, saying the government is egoless and will always be open to dialogue.

“Any law is never entirely good or bad. Therefore, we have tabled amendments to the provisions that farmers were apprehensive about during discussions, ”Tomar said. He added that the government remains committed to the well-being of farmers and has introduced these reforms to increase income and increase the share of agriculture in GDP.

Meanwhile, the number of farmers on the Delhi-Haryana borders is increasing every day and unions are urging more and more farmers to join the agitation to increase pressure on the government to remove the new reforms that were introduced in September. .

Follow the live updates here:

Two Police Officers Leading Police Force at Singhu Border Test Covid + Ve

Delhi police said on Friday that two IPS officers leading the police force on the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the three agricultural laws, have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19). One DCP and one additional DCP have also been diagnosed with the disease, he added.

SAD condemns the Center’s refusal to withdraw agricultural laws

The head of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal, condemned the position of the Center not to withdraw the three agricultural laws and that the press conference held by the Center showed that he was against the country’s ‘annadatta’.