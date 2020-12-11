kochi-man-arrested-for-tying-dog-to-car-and-dragging-it

Opinion

A person was arrested in Kochi after he tied his dog to a car and dragged the creature for more than 600 meters on Friday, police said.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage from animal lovers.

The defendant has been identified as AP Yousef. Police said the man was angered by the family’s constant complaints about the pet.

The dog, who is being treated at a veterinary center in the city, is said to be critical. The state department of motor vehicles said the man’s driver’s license will be canceled and his vehicle will be impounded.

According to the police, the incident was first noticed by a student who was traveling in a two-wheeler and tried to stop the car. The student recorded a video and alerted a nearby animal care home and others. The incident took place on the Paravoor-Nedumbassery highway near Athani, police said.