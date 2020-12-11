India’s daily Covid count drops below 30k for second time in 3 days, recoveries approaching 9.3 million

Opinion

India recorded 29,398 new cases and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday, bringing the overall tally and death toll to 9,796,769 and 142,186, respectively. Total active cases remained below 400,000 for the sixth day in a row, while the total number of people who recovered from the disease reached almost 9.3 million, according to the panel of the Union Ministry of Health.

This is the second time in three days that the country’s daily coronavirus count has dropped below the 30,000 mark. Up to 26,567 people tested positive for the infection on December 8. On November 17, daily cases were less than 30,000 for the first time in four months. So far more than 15 million samples have been tested with 922,959 samples analyzed on Wednesday.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala continue to add the most infections to total cases. Maharashtra recorded 3,824 coronavirus cases on Thursday and health officials said the state is not seeing a possible second wave so far. Since the last seven days, Maharashtra has reported 25,585 cases and 373 deaths with a daily average of 3,655 cases and 53 deaths.

Delhi’s total case load is approaching the 600,000 mark with 2,463 cases added in the past 24 hours. Active cases have risen to 20,546 and 569,216 have recovered so far. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said Thursday that the third wave of the disease was not over yet, but was definitely on the wane. The positivity rate dropped further to 2.46 percent and has been below 5 percent for nine consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the global burden of Covid-19 cases has risen to more than 70 million with 1,588,437 deaths and 49,148,338 recoveries. The United States, which is the worst-affected nation, added a record 3,253 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the number to nearly 300,000. More than half of the nation’s states have recently introduced or resumed restrictions in an attempt to curb the rampant spread of the disease.