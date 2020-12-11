India Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 Case Burden Rises to 97.96 Lakh with 29,398 Fresh Infections | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded fewer than 30,000 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, bringing its number of cases to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries rose to 92.90 lakh, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

Total coronavirus cases amounted to 97.96,769 with 29,398 new infections, while the death toll rose to 1.42,186 with 414 new deaths, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

India had recorded a daily increase of 26,567 cases on December 8.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 92.90,834 on Friday, bringing the national recovery rate to 94.84 percent. The fatality rate for Covid-19 stands at 1.45%.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 4 lakh for the fifth day in a row.

There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country, accounting for 3.71 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went from 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

The 414 new deaths include 70 from Maharashtra, 61 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 27 from Punjab, 26 each from Haryana and Kerala, and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.

The total of 1,42,186 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,972 from Maharashtra, 11,912 from Karnataka, 11,853 from Tamil Nadu, 9,874 from Delhi, 8,916 from West Bengal, 8,011 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,047 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,007 from Punjab.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures statewide is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

