In clear weather, Isro will launch the last satellite of 2020 on December 17 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) will launch its last satellite this year next Thursday (December 17). The satellite, codenamed CMS-01, will launch from the second launch pad of the Sriharikota Launch Center (SHAR) at 3.41pm.

As reported by TOI, Isro had been waiting for the weather to clear at the launch center as some cyclones in the past fortnight had halted the last launch of 2020. South India, including Sriharikota Island, had been receiving heavy rains in recent days. few weeks due to cyclones.

In fact, the launch of the CMS-01, which will take off the PSLV-C50, may be postponed if the weather turns adverse in the coming days. CMS-01 is a communications satellite and is intended to provide services in the extended C-band of the frequency spectrum.

The extended C-band coverage will include the Indian mainland, the Andaman-Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep, according to a statement from Isro. The CMS-01, which will have a useful life of seven years, will replace the Gsat-12 that was launched on July 11, 2011. The next launch will be the second launch this year after the successful launch of EOS-01. (remote sensing satellite) on November 7.

This will be the 52nd PSLV mission, the 22nd PSLV flight in ‘XL’ configuration and the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota. The other satellites that are ready for launch are Gisat-1 and Microsat-2A. They are likely to launch next year under different code names.

The Gisat-1 satellite, which was scheduled for March 5 this year, was previously postponed due to technical reasons one day before launch. Regarding the mission launches next year, Isro President K Sivan previously told TOI that “the budgetary restrictions caused by the pandemic have affected Isro’s launch operations and that missions next year will be launched only from priority way ”.

He said the first test launch of the small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) or mini-PSLV and a technology demonstration test of the reusable launch vehicle (RLV) will also take place next year.

