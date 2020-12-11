Hindustan Times News Updates: Farmer turmoil likely to become prolonged and intense, says NCP head Pawar and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and views. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Farmer turmoil is likely to become prolonged and intense, says NCP head Pawar
The head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, said on Friday that the ongoing farmers’ protest is likely to be prolonged and intensified if the Center does not make a decision as soon as possible. read more
Amit Shah schedules visit to Bengal next week to step up offensive over Nadda’s attack
Concerned about the law and order situation in the state following Thursday’s stone attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in Diamond Harbor, Interior Minister Amit Shah will visit the state for a two-year visit. days from Dec. 19, BJP leaders aware of the developments said. read more
What to expect when the vaccine is released
With Pfizer / BioNtech becoming the first company to get their vaccine approved for public use in the United Kingdom (UK), the wait for a post-Covid world appears to have shortened. read more
Torbaaz Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt’s Drought Continues With Uninspired Netflix Offering
Despite its pertinent subject matter and a bunch of cute kids, this Sanjay Dutt movie fails to get their attention. Torbaaz released on Netflix on Friday. read more
Yes or no? Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s couture look with embellished Crocs is blurring the lines between fashion and comfort
Priyanka Chopra Jonas can look good in absolutely anything, yes, even Crocs that usually make us scream, “WHAT ARE THOSE?” Actor Sky Is Pink, who is also the global brand ambassador for Crocs, featured the brand at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for Brand of the Year. read more
Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the best dad joke
Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that dad jokes are a form of humor that you can’t ignore. read more
Why Priyanka Chopra thought she would have no career after turning 30 # HTLS2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took on the role of producer as well. read more