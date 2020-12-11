Hindustan Times News Updates: Farmer turmoil likely to become prolonged and intense, says NCP head Pawar and all the latest news

Opinion

Farmer turmoil is likely to become prolonged and intense, says NCP head Pawar

The head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, said on Friday that the ongoing farmers’ protest is likely to be prolonged and intensified if the Center does not make a decision as soon as possible. read more

Amit Shah schedules visit to Bengal next week to step up offensive over Nadda’s attack

Concerned about the law and order situation in the state following Thursday’s stone attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in Diamond Harbor, Interior Minister Amit Shah will visit the state for a two-year visit. days from Dec. 19, BJP leaders aware of the developments said. read more

What to expect when the vaccine is released

With Pfizer / BioNtech becoming the first company to get their vaccine approved for public use in the United Kingdom (UK), the wait for a post-Covid world appears to have shortened. read more

Torbaaz Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt’s Drought Continues With Uninspired Netflix Offering

Despite its pertinent subject matter and a bunch of cute kids, this Sanjay Dutt movie fails to get their attention. Torbaaz released on Netflix on Friday. read more

Yes or no? Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s couture look with embellished Crocs is blurring the lines between fashion and comfort

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can look good in absolutely anything, yes, even Crocs that usually make us scream, “WHAT ARE THOSE?” Actor Sky Is Pink, who is also the global brand ambassador for Crocs, featured the brand at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for Brand of the Year. read more

Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the best dad joke

Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that dad jokes are a form of humor that you can’t ignore. read more

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she would have no career after turning 30 # HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took on the role of producer as well. read more