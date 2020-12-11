Hindustan Times News Updates: Delhi AQI Reaches 272, Strong Winds Continue to Improve Air Quality and Latest News

Opinion

Strong winds improve Delhi’s air quality, AQI in poor category

Strong winds continued to improve Delhi’s air quality on Friday, and the city’s air quality index reached 272, in the poor area, at 7 a.m. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ) show that Delhi’s general air quality index (AQI) on Thursday was 284, in the poor area. read more

3 journalists denounce police aggression in JK

Three journalists said on Thursday that they were allegedly assaulted by police and then detained while covering the district development council elections in the Anantnag district of southern Kashmir. ETV Bharat’s Fayaz Lolu, News 18 Urdu’s Mudasir Qadri and TV 9’s Junaid Rafiq also alleged that their equipment was seized by the police in the incident. read more

Kotak Bank said not to pay dividends

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prohibited Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividends worth Rs 500 million in Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (PNCPS) it issued in 2018 to comply with a regulatory limit on the participation of the promoters. read more

Indian-American among 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s manned Moon mission

An American Indian is among 18 astronauts selected by NASA for its manned mission to the Moon and beyond. NASA on Wednesday named the 18 astronauts, half of them women, who will train for its Artemis lunar landing program. read more

India vs Australia: ‘He has a life outside of cricket’, Steve Smith backs Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave

Australian batsman Steve Smith has backed Indian captain Virat Kohli’s decision to return home for the birth of his first child. The former captain suggested that Virat Kohli’s absence would be a major fault for tourists in the last three Trials but also mentioned that the Indian skipper also lives a life off the cricket ground. read more

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up in the post-Endgame world

Marvel has released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney + series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show will focus on the superhero characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. read more

Kid laughs happily as the family sing together Phoolon Ke Rang Se. Clock

In today’s edition of videos that will make you happy and smiling, we have a clip of a little boy and his family. The video also includes the song Phoolon Ke Rang Se from the 1970 film Prem Pujari. The clip, ever since it was shared on Twitter, has caught people’s attention. read more

Look: ‘My accent is a Khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A call to spy