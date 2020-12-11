“ He will support Sharad Pawar, ” says Sanjay Raut after NCP dismisses speculation about the position of head of UPA

Opinion

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday that his party would be happy if the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, becomes president of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). He said Congress is weak and therefore the opposition must unite now.

“We will be happy if Pawar sir becomes president of the UPA. But I’ve heard that he personally rejected it. We will support you if such a proposal comes out officially. Congress is weak now, so the opposition must unite and strengthen the UPA, ”said Raut.

This comes after the NCP on Thursday called unfounded media speculation that Pawar could head the UPA. NCP’s chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase, said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media about Pawar taking over as UPA president.

“The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion among the members of the UPA regarding such a proposal. The reports that appear in the media appear to have been seeded by vested interests to divert attention from the ongoing agitation of farmers, “Tapase said.

A senior congressional leader and former prime minister of Maharashtra said he had asked the party about this speculation. “Nobody has a clue about this,” he said.