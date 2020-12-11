Forage scam: no relief for Lalu this year as bail hearing postponed for six weeks

Opinion

On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court adjourned the hearing on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail statement in connection with one of the forage scam cases for six weeks after the leader’s lawyer sought time to file. a response to CBI’s allegations.

The former prime minister of Bihar was convicted in three fodder scam cases in quick succession. While he was released on bail in two cases, he requested bail in the Dumka Treasury case on the grounds that he had served half (42 months and 28 days) of the seven-year sentence he was awarded in the case.

Read also | The storm over bribery phone calls ends Lalu Prasad’s VIP bungalow stay

But, in its response, the CBI said that Yadav had only served 34 months and a few days in custody in this case, with about eight months remaining to complete half of the sentence.

Yadav’s attorney, Prabhat Kumar, requested six weeks to provide a detailed estimate of his client’s period in custody, with certified copies of the court order sheets.

Judge Aparesh Kumar Singh then published the matter for a new hearing after six weeks.

This particular forage scam case against Yadav relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.76 crore from Dumka’s treasury during December 1995 and January 1996.

The leader has been in custodial treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for more than two years.

His lawyer said: “According to our calculations, he has served 42 months and 28 days in prison. At the next date, we will provide certified copies of the court order sheets in support of our claim. From these order sheets, you can easily calculate how many days he has spent in jail in different periods in this case. “