Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 16: Only God Knows Solution, Farmers Leader Says | 10 points – india news

The ongoing protest by farmers against the three new farm laws enters on the 16th with farmers’ unions now threatening to block the train tracks. Under its previous plan to block Delhi-Jaipur, the Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday. Police have stepped up surveillance in border areas to ensure that protesters cannot block roads. On Thursday, the Center said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called on the protesters to stop agitating as talks continue. However, that did not lead to the breaking of the ice, as farmers are standing firm in their demand for a complete withdrawal of the three laws, which the Center is willing to modify, but will not withdraw.

Here are the latest updates from the protest.

1. While the Center urged farmers to consider the proposal it sent Wednesday, which includes a written guarantee proposal on the minimum support price, the unions said the proposals contained nothing new.

2. Farmers unions have said the protest will intensify and a date for the blockade of railways across the country will be announced soon. Several trains, either originating or ending in Punjab, are regularly canceled, diverted or closed due to ongoing protests.

3. Meanwhile, the main protest site on the Singhu border is buzzing with activities. Apart from langar, WiFi, reading facilities that have been there since the beginning, now a group of sportsmen, farmers are providing laundry services. Winter clothes are also sold.

Four. The farmers have said that the government invites the farmers to another round of talks, then they will decide that at their meeting.

5. As farmer leaders said that agriculture is on the state list, central ministers said Thursday that the Center has the power under Entry 33 of the Concurrent List to pass laws on contract farming and intra- and interstate commerce, and prohibit states from imposing fees / ceasing outside of APMC areas.

6. When asked about a solution to the ongoing standoff, as the Center is not considering withdrawing the laws, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said: “Only God knows.” “We are facing many difficulties due to cold weather and the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite this, we will continue our protest until our demands are met,” Kakka told PTI.

7. Speaking of the forces behind the farmers’ turmoil, if any, Tomar said Thursday that the media will have to find out. Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had previously said that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests that drew a strong reaction from farmers. Protesters, meanwhile, said their agitation remains apolitical. They did not allow any political leader to use their platform.

8. Amid the protests, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting published a brochure highlighting the agricultural reforms introduced by the government. The booklet, titled “Putting Farmers First,” is very much about recent farm laws.

9. Traffic in and around Delhi continues to be disrupted and the main borders remain closed.

10. On Friday, there will be more congestion at the borders that are open as police intensify security checks.

