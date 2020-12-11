India Top Headlines

Farmers are right, laws should be repealed: Punjab soil scientist who rejected national award | India News

LUDHIANA: The new agricultural laws do not benefit farmers and should be repealed, said Dr. Vardinderpal Singh, senior soil scientist in the Department of Soil Sciences at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), who rejected an award from the central government. Monday. .

The Fertilizer Association of India recognized Singh for his work in the field of plant nutrition. He was supposed to receive the award from the Union’s Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, at an event in New Delhi on Monday.

But when Singh’s name was announced, he took the stage but refused to accept the award, saying his conscience would not allow it.

“I returned the award to say that the farmers are right and that these laws should be repealed … These laws are not in the interest of farmers. Farmers, not only from Punjab, but from other parts of the country are also protesting. No one. he is listening to them. It is said that terrorists have come. They are not terrorists, they are farmers, “Singh told ANI on Friday.

He added: “My mother made fun of me because when all the intellectuals are returning their awards, I was going to take the award. It is not good.”

The soil scientist said he did not disrespect the minister by rejecting the award.

“I did not disrespect the minister. After the event, I was standing near the minister. I thought if he had a problem, he would say something. But he said nothing,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Agricultural Products Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020; the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Farmers unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government. After rejecting the Center’s proposal to amend recently enacted farm laws, the agitator leaders said they would intensify their agitation by blocking the railroad tracks to pressure the government to repeal all three laws.

