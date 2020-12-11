India Top Headlines

Fall below 30,000 covid cases | India News

NEW DELHI: New daily Covid cases in India fell below the 30,000 mark on Thursday for the third time since July 13, continuing the downward trend of the pandemic that has been consistently observed since its peak on July 17. September.

This is the first time since July 13 when daily cases have dropped below 30,000 on a day other than Monday, when the number of infections is low due to a shortage of tests over the weekend. The two previous times infections topped the 30,000 mark were on Monday, December 7, and November 16.

Despite this steady decline, India remains the world’s third-largest contributor of daily Covid cases. According to the latest figures provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the US tops the table with 2.2 lakh of cases and Brazil is a distant second with more than 50,000 cases. Russia and Germany are number four and five in the world after India.

With 29,497 new cases on Thursday, the number of Covid cases in India has reached 97,97,150. While total recoveries have reached 92,89,743, active cases were down by almost 9,000 to 3,65,229. With 4,470 new cases, Kerala topped the list of states and was followed by Maharashtra, which reported 3,824 cases. West Bengal was in third place with 2801 cases. Delhi, which had reported 2,463 cases on Wednesday, saw a decrease of 888 cases and with 1,575 new cases on Thursday, it was pushed to number six on the list of states with the highest daily cases.

