India Top Headlines

DRDO-designed submachine gun successfully submitted to Ministry of Defense user trails | India News

NEW DELHI: A sub- machine gun designed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully passed the Ministry of Defense user tests, it was announced Thursday.

The successful completion of the trials has paved the way for the induction of this weapon into the armed forces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The 5.56x30mm DRDO-designed Joint Protection Carbine (JVPC) is a gas-operated semi-automatic weapon and its rate of fire is more than 700 rounds per minute, he mentioned.

The final phase of user testing was completed on Monday meeting all the qualitative requirements of the General Staff (GSQR) set by the Indian Army, it said.

“This was the last stage of a series of user tests that have been carried out in conditions of extreme temperatures in summer and high altitudes in winter,” the statement said.

The effective range of the carbine is more than 100m and weighs around threekg with key features such as high reliability, low recoil, retractable stock, ergonomic design and one-handed firing capability, he said.

“JVPC has successfully met strict performance criteria for reliability and accuracy, in addition to quality testing conducted by DGQA (Directorate General for Quality Assurance),” the statement said.

The DGQA depends on the Ministry of Defense.

The weapon has already passed the tests of the Interior Ministry and the acquisition action is initiated by the central armed police forces and various state police organizations, the ministry statement said.

Original source