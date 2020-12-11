India Top Headlines

Don’t Test Farmers’ Tolerance: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Tells Center | India News

MUMBAI: Amid ongoing protest by farmers against the Center’s new farm laws, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday called on the government not to test growers’ tolerance.

Speaking to journalists, the former Union agriculture minister also said that the protest at the Delhi borders may spread to other places if the Center does not make a timely decision on the farmers’ demands.

He argued that the agrarian bills in question were passed “hastily” in parliament, despite the fact that opposition parties asked for a detailed discussion on them.

Farmers from different states have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points of Delhi for almost two weeks to demand the repeal of the agricultural laws enacted in September.

Farmers say these laws will remove the minimum subsistence price (MSP) safety net and remove the mandi that guarantee income. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crops.

“Today, the farmers have made the extreme demand to withdraw the laws first and said that the issue can be discussed later. However, the position of the Center on the matter does not appear to be favorable. Therefore, there are indications that the stagnation it can go on for a few more days, “Pawar said.

The veteran leader said more people riding around 700 tractors joined the ongoing protest near the Delhi border on Friday morning.

“The protest is limited to the Delhi border. But it cannot be ruled out that it will also spread to other places if a decision is not made in time.”

“We insist to the Government of India that the farmer is the ‘annadata’ (food supplier) of the country, his tolerance should not be proven,” he added.

Pawar also refuted speculation made in a section of the media on Thursday that he would become the president of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

“It was fake news. Please don’t post such fake news,” he said in response to a query.

Pawar also criticized Union Minister Raosaheb Danve for his comment on “China and Pakistan behind the farmers’ protest”, saying such comments should not be given importance.

“Some people are such that they have no sense of what to say, where and how. He had made such statements in the past as well,” Pawar said.

