Delhi HC Dismisses Request to Transfer Case Against Chief of Tablighi Jamaat to NIA | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the case filed against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad to the National Investigative Agency (NIA) within a specified timeframe.

A divisional court of Judge Siddharth Mridul and Judge Talwant Singh dismissed the petition after the petitioner tried to withdraw the statement. However, the court granted the petitioner freedom to address the Supreme Court, which is hearing a similar matter.

The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay had requested the invocation of the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Law and had entrusted the NIA with the investigation of the case concerning the alleged organization of a congregation in Tablighi Jamaat with delegates from foreign countries in violation of the orders against Large concentrations contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Previously, the Delhi police had objected to the request stating that the investigation was being carried out excellently, adding that it is not necessary to transfer the case to another agency.

The statement had also added that it has also been found, from media reports, that Maulana Saad and / or organization has his connection to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda.

The case is currently being investigated by the Delhi Police Crimes Section, which recently filed several charge sheets in relation to the Jamaat affair involving hundreds of foreign nationals in a lower court. Charge sheets have been filed under the relevant sections of the Aliens Act 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Foreigners are being accused of violating visa regulations.

Previously, an FIR was registered against the head of Tablighi Jamaat and others in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of ​​the national capital, which had allegedly become an epicenter of the spread of the coronavirus.

