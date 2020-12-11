India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Serum Institute of India Will Get India Approval Shortly After UK Approval | India News

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) may gain emergency use approval for Covishield in India shortly after UK drug regulator MHRA gives the go-ahead to the vaccine, which officials here hope will be before Christmas.

The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is evaluating data including which dosage regimen is best to use for the Covid vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca of the UK. Regulatory sources said MHRA approval is expected before Christmas and India could give the green light soon after.

“Regulatory approval in the UK is crucial to strengthen the application for SII seeking emergency use authorization in India because the proposal here refers to trials being carried out in the UK and Brazil. Also, the vaccine has not yet been approved in any country. It is a delicate matter and only once we are sure of the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the vaccine, can we grant approval, “said an official.

Furthermore, evaluation of the MHRA data is likely to provide more clarity on the dose of the vaccine, which has shown an efficacy of 62% when two full doses were given to trial participants, but 90% for a subgroup. smaller who received a half dose and then a full dose.

During an inter-ministerial meeting on South Asian vaccination hosted by the World Bank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: “The vaccine is expected to be available in the coming weeks and the vaccination process will begin in India as soon as it is approved by the corresponding regulatory agency ”.

Times of India