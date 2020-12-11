Condemn it, but it’s been happening in Uttar Pradesh: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress on the attack on the Nadda convoy

Opinion

Congressional Top Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday condemned the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda in West Bengal, and subtly analyzed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

“It is a statement of the broken state of law and order in West Bengal. We condemn it. But it is happening in Uttar Pradesh and in other parts of India too, ”Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

On the issue of the president’s government in West Bengal, the congressional leader said that it was the government that should decide. “I think declaring the government of the president in West Bengal is a matter for the government of India to decide,” he said.

Several vehicles in the BJP chief’s convoy were damaged as Nadda headed to Diamond Harbor to address a public meeting and some of the party’s leaders and workers were injured by stone-throwing protesters carrying the flags of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC ) in Sirakol.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA) sent a subpoena to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra to appear on December 14. The Home Office is likely to seek an explanation from the two. on the public order situation in the state and the preventions taken so far against political violence and other crimes, according to a PTI report.

The ruling TMC expressed strong disapproval against the subpoena, accusing the BJP of trying to create tension in West Bengal so that the Center could interfere in state-related affairs. “What the central government is doing by sending a letter (requesting a report) from the state government is unconstitutional. It is unacceptable for the MHA to convene the chief secretary and the DGP. The BJP and the central government are trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure, “TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee said at a press conference.

On the other hand, the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, sent a report to the Center, indicating that the state is covered by a dangerous game of internal and external people. “Considering the alarming situation, as my constitutional duty, I have sent a report to the central government on extremely disturbing events that do not bode well for democratic values, that are antithetical to the rule of law, that sound like the death of constitutional parameters , ”He said at a press conference at the Raj Bhawan. He also warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to “play with fire.”