Center Calls in Senior Officials Following Nadda Attack, Defiant Bengal | India News

CALCUTTA / NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of the Interior convened the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP on Friday for a meeting with Interior Secretary Ajay Bhalla next Monday on law and order in the TMC-governed state in the context of Thursday’s attack on the national president of the BJP. JP Nadda’s convoy at three locations between Kolkata and Diamond Harbor.

In response to the Center’s “intervention”, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that his “presence” and that of DGP Virendra in Delhi could be “dispensed with” as the state government “was already taking the issue with the utmost seriousness.”

The communication directing Bandyopadhyay and Virendra to meet with the Union Home Secretary at his Delhi office on Monday followed calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of the Interior of the Union. Defender, Rajnath Singh, to the BJP’s Bengal caretaker, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was injured in the rock shower , bricks and glass bottles. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent a report on the incident to the Center.

Bandyopadhyay’s response mentioned the “elaborate security arrangements” made for Nadda. “The tagging of many vehicles with the con va made the situation difficult to handle because typically the security authorities handle a convoy of only a few vehicles,” said the chief secretary, adding that three FIRs and seven people arrested.

While two of these cases concern the attacks on the Nadda convoy, the third FIR accuses BJP of trying to incite protesters along the route. Dhankhar said law and order had been “declining” in Bengal. “The CM has a constitutional obligation. She cannot get out of the way of the Constitution, ”he added.

TMC called the Interior Ministry directive “mala fide” and raised questions about the presence of “convicts facing multiple criminal cases” in Nadda’s convoy.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused BJP’s Rakesh Singh of provoking people who attend TMC meetings on Nadda’s route. Singh was traveling in a car in Nadda’s convoy. How could the president of the BJP allow a prisoner in his convoy? Singh has 59 pending criminal cases against him, ”said the TMC deputy.

