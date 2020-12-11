Bengal is not Mamata Banerjee’s private parental property – Minister after Nadda convoy attack

Opinion

In attacking Mamata Banerjee, the State Minister of the Union for the Development of Women and Children, Debashree Chaudhuri, said on Friday that the West Bengal chief minister must choose her words carefully and that the state is not her. private parental property, but a part of the country. He also asked Banerjee if the Union Interior Minister and the Prime Minister of India were “outsiders.”

Mamata Banerjee needs to choose her words carefully. Are the Home Minister and the Prime Minister of India outsiders? West Bengal is not his private parental property, but a part of our country, ”Chaudhuri told the ANI news agency.

The minister’s comments come in the context of an attack on a convoy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the party’s national chairman JP Nadda, in the 24-Parganas district of southern West Bengal on Thursday. Following the attack, the Union Ministry of the Interior convened the state police director general and the chief secretary on Friday on 14 December regarding the law and order situation in West Bengal.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed concern about the law and order situation in the state, saying that it has been continuously worsening and that the prime minister must follow the Constitution. “The prime minister has to follow the Constitution. She can’t get out of their way. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously deteriorating for a long time. The events that happened yesterday are most regrettable. They are an insult to our democratic fabric, ”Dhankhar said.

He added that he has sent a report to the central government on “extremely disturbing events that do not bode well for democratic values.” The governor alleged that violators of the law in the state have the protection of the police and the administration.

The BJP convoy was attacked in Shirakol in Diamond Harbor, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP alleged that some of the party’s front-line leaders, as well as workers, suffered injuries after being attacked by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Television news footage showed stones raining down on the convoy and smashing the windshields. Vehicles from some media houses were also damaged.

BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, his National Vice President Mukul Roy and National Secretary Anupam Hazra were hit by stones and glass shards from broken windows and car windshields, according to the party.

Nadda, who visited Diamond Harbor as part of her two-day trip to the state, said West Bengal had plunged into a state of anarchy and appealed to BJP workers to guarantee the party’s victory in the assembly elections scheduled for next year.