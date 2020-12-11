India Top Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple is the subject of UP’s R-Day painting | India News

LUCK: The glory and grandeur of the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya will be on display during the Republic Day parade in the national capital New Delhi on January 26.

The painting of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being specially prepared by the state information department for the Republic Day parade.

The painting, entitled ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’, will also depict the culture, tradition and art related to Ayodhya and Lord Rama in different countries.

The proposal sent from Uttar Pradesh was approved during the meeting in Delhi on the painting of the Republic Day parade.

According to the government spokesperson, Ayodhya is emerging as a major religious tourism center with the construction of the long-awaited temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, also wants to make Ayodhya the main center for religious tourism worldwide.

The Chief Minister has launched a grand campaign to restore Indian culture globally. Ayodhya is rejuvenating with this campaign.

For the first time in history, the great function of Deepotsav now takes place in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali every year.

By the way, the Republic Day box will also have a glimpse of ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya.

Original source