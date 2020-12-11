Antisocial, Leftist and Maoist Elements Trying to Take Control of Farmers’ Agitation, Says Government; protesters are in no mood to budge | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the government asked protesting farmers to be vigilant that its platform was not misused, saying that some “anti-social” elements as well as “leftists and Maoists” are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of even turmoil. when the protesters stood their ground. your demands.Photographs of some protesters on the Tikri border with posters demanding the release of activists arrested on various charges went viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these “anti-social elements” conspire to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement. under the guise of farmers.He also said the government is sensitive to farmers and is in talks with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.“A proposal was also sent to the farmers union to resolve the farmers’ objection and the government is ready for further discussion,” Tomar tweeted.

The Minister of Food, Railways and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, was more direct in his charge, claiming that certain leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken “control” of the agitation and instead of arguing over agricultural issues, they seem to have another schedule.

In a tweet, he said: “The people of India are watching, seeing what is happening, observing how all over the country the leftist-Maoists are not finding any support and therefore they are trying to hijack this agitation of farmers. and trying to misuse this platform for themselves. agenda. ”

Peasant leaders had insisted Thursday that their ongoing protest against the Center’s new agricultural laws was “apolitical.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, stated on Friday that nothing less than the removal of the new agricultural laws will be accepted and that if the government wants to speak, the peasant leaders should be transmitted formally as on previous occasions. .

The government had asked farmers’ groups to consider their proposals to amend the laws to address their concerns and said it was open to further discussing their offer when unions wanted.

“They (the government) should first tell us when and where they want to meet with us as they did in previous formal talks. If they invite us to the talks, we will discuss it with our coordinating committee and then we will make a decision,” Tikait told PTI. .

The BKU leader said there was no possibility of returning home until the government repealed all three laws. When asked if the government has sent any invitations for further discussion, he said the farmers’ unions have not received anything as such.

“One thing is very clear: farmers will accept nothing less than the removal of new farm laws,” he said.

Peasant leaders announced Thursday that they would block train tracks across the country if the government did not comply with their demands and would announce a date for that soon.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Center and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting at various borders in the national capital for about two weeks, but the stalemate has continued with unions attached to its main demand. for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and agricultural union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was canceled.