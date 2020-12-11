agricultural-union-moves-sc-seeking-the-repeal-of-laws

Opinion

A faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the farmer groups at the forefront of protests against three core laws enacted to open up agricultural trade, has moved the Supreme Court to demand that the laws be repealed, citing concerns that they would give freedom to multinational companies

exploit poor and illiterate farmers.

In a request and a separate petition filed on December 9, BKU (Bhanu), led by Bhanu Pratap Singh, said the laws will make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed from multinationals, as the central government on Friday made the second appeal in two days. to farmer groups to resume talks to end the standoff.

“The contested laws corporatize agriculture and give way to a deregulated and exploitative regime because Indian farmers, the majority of whom are illiterate, would not have the knowledge to negotiate the best conditions with a private company and because of this [will] lead to an unequal bargaining position in the negotiation of agricultural agreements with companies, ”said the allegation.

Recent laws allow companies to freely trade agricultural products outside of the government-controlled mandi system, allow private traders to store large quantities of commodities for future sales, and establish new rules for contract farming. Farmers fear that the reforms could pave the way for the government to stop buying basic products at minimum support prices (MSP) set by the federal government, erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of private buyers.

BKU Bhanu’s petition to repeal the laws is among a handful of others already pending in the Supreme Court against agricultural laws, including one filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (CMK) MP Tiruchi Siva and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha.

BKU Bhanu has requested the court’s permission to be implemented as an “intervener” in the petition already filed by Siva against the three agricultural laws.

Thousands of farmers who are camping on Delhi’s borders said on Friday they were in the process of intensifying their unrest and will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on December 12 and occupy the toll plazas, including as did the agriculture minister of the Union, Narendra Singh Tomar. a second call in 24 hours to agricultural unions to resume talks with the government.

“Any law is never entirely good or bad. Therefore, we have tabled amendments to the provisions that farmers were suspicious about during the discussions, ”Tomar said Thursday.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the common platform under which various agricultural unions are protesting against agricultural laws and recently held talks with the Center, said that the BKU Bhanu faction was not one of its constituents and that their decision to approach the SC was a decision Independent. But its leaders indicated that they were not against the idea of ​​the faction moving the court.

“We are with [petitioner] Bhanu Pratap Singhji. Everyone has the right to go to court, ”said Rakesh Tikait of the Tikait faction of the BKU, which is part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

“The Bhanu faction of BKU is not one of our constituents and we are not associated with their legal processes. They are against farm laws and have tried to be implemented in an ongoing case. That is your choice, ”said Kavitha Kuruganti, another prominent Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader.

In its plea, BKU (Bhanu) has compared corporate entities to “unscrupulous money lenders who would misrepresent the words in their contracts, making it unfavorable to farmers.” The petition added that the implementation of the three laws in their current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening up a parallel market that is not regulated and leaving room for exploitation by Indian farmers. Supporting the continuation of the Agricultural Products Market Committees (APMC) as a “protective shield” around farmers, BKU Bhanu argued that without the APMCs, the market would ultimately fall into the corporate greed of multinational companies for the purposes of profit. The Bhanu faction has influence over sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh, as well as farmers in Rajasthan, one of the largest producers of millet and spices.

“The government is saying [let’s find a] ‘middle way … middle way’. What middle way? The government is there because we vote for them. We voted for Congress. So they have to listen to us, ”said Bhanu Pratap Singh, the leader of BKU Bhanu.

Singh said that the land reform laws would lead to a collapse of the notified markets and that these “markets would fall into the hands of the greed of profit-oriented multinational companies.” Large numbers of supporters of the BKU Bhanu faction are camping on the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The government has deregulated agricultural markets, giving more space to private traders, to stimulate investment in an agricultural sector that depends on subsidies. Thousands of farmers are protesting the new changes, saying they will be absorbed by the big corporations.

Offering a concession, the government had submitted a written proposal to amend the Agricultural Products Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020 to achieve parity between so-called free markets and notified markets controlled by state governments.

Another key offer is to provide additional legal safeguards for the rights of farmers engaged in contract farming “if necessary”, including a ban on any confiscation of farmland to recover quotas, and possible immunity to farmers from penalties for burning crop residues, which causes pollution. The government had also proposed keeping farmers out of a law that imposed penalties for burning stubble. He has also said that the existing way of subsidizing electricity for agricultural use will continue as demanded by the agricultural unions.

The government in its written proposal had also said that it was willing to issue a written guarantee that the current system of minimum support prices would continue as usual.

“The courts will obviously have an opinion, whatever it is. It is not clear how far it will go in terms of policy implementation. There were similar petitions in the Supreme Court against some decisions made during the economic reforms in 1991, “said K Mani, a former economist at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Talks between the government and the farmers’ union broke down, and the farmers suspended the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for December 10.