’90 million orders for 230 million syringes ready ‘| India News
BENGALURU: Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) and Iscon Surgicals, the two firms that bagged orders for more than 230 million syringes to help the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, have already manufactured 90 million pieces. The full order will be completed in March 2021.
Iscon of Jodhpur and the Faridabad-based HMD are the only companies hired by the government to supply syringes. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH & FW) issued shipping instructions on Thursday for 70 million syringes that will soon reach various government warehouses. “Of the 177.6 million syringes we had to deliver in March, we already manufactured 70 million,” said HMD Managing Director Rajiv Nath. “Today, we got the go-ahead to send them. It amounts to 115 trucks loaded with devices. They have also told us to prepare for additional orders, which will be issued soon. ”
Sandeep Bhandari, vice president of Iscon, which has already manufactured 20 million of the 52.2 million syringes it was hired for, said the company has yet to receive dispatch orders. “Until the government lifts stocks, we will not be able to manufacture more devices due to storage limitations,” he said, adding that the company expects an additional order of around 100 million syringes.
Noting that the cost of raw material has risen by around 40% in the past four months, Bhandari urged the government to ditch the invoices early. “We understand the unprecedented times that Covid has created, but we want to contribute to the country,” he said.
Both Nath and Bhandari said they were supplying devices at less than 2 rupees a piece. “It’s around Re 1.6,” Bhandari said.
