Will the government enact a law on MSP? Tomar’s response | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated Thursday that the three new farm laws will have no impact on the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and said the Center is open to deliberations on farmers’ concerns.Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws in recent days, demanding that the contentious laws be rolled back. Protesting farmers have expressed fear that the new farm laws will remove the MSP’s safety cushion and remove mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.When asked in a press conference if the government plans to enact any laws to ensure that the MSP system will continue, Tomar said: “MSP has nothing to do with the new laws. These laws will not affect the MSP system in any way. This was assured to the farmers by PM Modi himself, I even said in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha flats that MSP will continue as before.When asked again if the government is considering any ordinance to secure MSP, Tomar insisted that the problem does not exist and effectively ruled out the possibility of such a law.Tomar added that the Center is ready to hold deliberations on the farmers’ arrests.Earlier at the press conference, Tomar said that the government has always been willing to dialogue with farmers and continues to be so.“We are concerned about the protests by farmers in cold weather and during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers unions should consider the government’s proposal as soon as possible and then we can mutually decide on the next meeting, if necessary.” said the minister.

On Wednesday, the government had proposed to give a “written guarantee” that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for acquisitions will continue.

However, the farmers’ unions rejected the proposal and said they would intensify their agitation until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.