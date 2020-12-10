uttarakhand-invokes-esma-and-prohibits-doctors-from-striking-until-march-2021

Opinion

The Uttarakhand government has issued an order prohibiting doctors in the state from striking until March 2021, invoking the UP’s Maintenance of Essential Services Act of 1966 following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In accordance with the order issued Wednesday night by Amit Singh Negi, state health secretary, all physician services have been declared essential services under the relevant sections of the UP Essential Services Maintenance Act of 1966 and as such all strikes have been banned with immediate effect until March 31, 2021.

The order mentions that due to the prevailing Covid-19 epidemic, it is necessary for the state government to take that step. The order will apply to all physicians, officials who work for the medical health and medical education departments in the state, along with graduate students studying at state medical colleges.

On Friday, more than 2,000 private doctors across the state are scheduled to strike in protest against the central government that allows Ayurvedic doctors to perform certain surgeries.

The Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of outpatient departments in private hospitals on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm.

IMA Uttarakhand officials argued that the decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries would endanger the lives of patients, as there may be different side effects of the combination of Ayurveda and allopathy.

DD Choudhury, IMA National Vice President said: “We will continue our strike by closing the OPDs from 6 am to 6 pm, but all emergency and trauma services will continue to function. We do not want the general public to face any problems because of the protest. It is not that we do not want AYUSH medicine to prosper in the country, but rather that we are against mixing two different types of treatments ”.

According to a notification, the Central Council of Medicine of India has mandated that Ayurvedic postgraduates in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra be mandated to be trained to independently perform 58 procedures including general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, otolaryngology, ophthalmology and medicine. dental, among others.