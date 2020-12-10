India Top Headlines

US Tries to Involve India in ‘Anti-China Games’: Russia | India News

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attacked the West on Wednesday, accusing the United States and others of attempting to engage India in “anti-China games” through the Indo-Pacific concept and undermining ties between Russia with India.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Council on International Affairs state think tank via video link, Lavrov said the West is seeking to restore the unipolar world order that would include all states except Russia and China with which it would deal. later.

“Poles” like Russia and China are unlikely to be subservient to him, Lavrov said. “However, India was currently the subject of the persistent, aggressive and devious policy of the Western countries as they are trying to involve it in anti-China games promoting the Indo-Pacific strategies, the ‘Quad’, while at the same time the West it is trying to undermine our close association and privileged relations with India, ”he said. This is the objective of the very harsh pressure from the United States on New Delhi in the area of ​​MTC (military and technical cooperation), he added.

Russia has been consistent in its opposition to the Indo-Pacific strategy, saying its main goal is to contain China. India, however, maintains that the Indo-Pacific is a free, open, transparent and inclusive concept with Asean at its center and that it does not exclude any country.

Rejecting objective trends toward the formation of a multipolar world, the US-led West has launched a game. He has postponed Russia and China for later and is trying to attract everyone else to a unipolar world, “Lavrov added.

He said the G20 is the only mechanism outside the UN Security Council where it is still possible “to reach an agreement on the basis of a balance of interests.” “He represents the so-called G7, the BRICS countries and affirms that sooner (sic) they will share the philosophy of the BRICS than that of the G7,” Lavrov said.

Original source