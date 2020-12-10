The Secretary of the Interior of the Union analyzes with the states the possible launch of the Covid-19 vaccines | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The union’s Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed with top state government officials the arrangements for launching vaccines when available and asked them to prepare a database of frontline workers such as police personnel to be administered with priority, officials said.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General of Police and other senior officials of the state governments and administrations of the Union Territory.

The union’s secretary of the interior reviewed the arrangements for the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine and asked the state and UTs to prepare a database of front-line workers who will receive the vaccine during the initial stages, said an official from the Ministry of Interior.

Bhalla told state government officials to prepare the database for police, home guards, and fire and civil defense personnel.

The meeting came days after three vaccine manufacturers requested emergency approval to launch their vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on November 28 to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

The central government has been implementing measures for the rapid and effective distribution of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

An estimated one crore of front-line healthcare workers will also receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available, with around 92 percent of government hospitals and 55 percent of private hospitals in all of the states and UT providing data that identifies workers.

The role of the police in enforcing the coronavirus-induced national lockdown, the help provided to ordinary people and the facilities provided to migrant workers in different parts of the country was praised by all.

According to one estimate, around 80,000 police and paramilitaries were infected by Covid-19 in the country and more than 1,000 of them succumbed to the virus.

Among those infected are some 35,000 paramilitaries and 25,000 police in Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state.

The deaths included 100 paramilitaries and around 300 in the Maharashtra Police, nearly all while playing different roles during the pandemic.

India’s number of Covid-19 cases increased to 97.67,371 with 31,521 new infections, while the total number of recoveries increased to 92.53 lakh, bringing the national recovery rate to 94.74 percent, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new deaths, updated data showed at 8 a.m. The fatality rate for Covid-19 stands at 1.45%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 92,53,306.

