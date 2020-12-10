the-prayer-of-all-faith-marks-the-groundbreaking-ceremony-of-the-new-parliament-building

Opinion

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on Thursday at an event on Thursday attended by leaders of various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors from different countries, a religious prayer of all believers to mark the ceremony. Pujaris from Sringeri Math Karnataka performed the rituals of ‘bhoomi pujan’ in the new Parliament building.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Vice Chairman Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders were also present at the event.

Among other leaders, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign envoys and Lok Sabha President Om Birla also attended the ceremony.

The new building will have an area of ​​64,500 square meters. It will also have a large Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a hall for Members of Parliament, a library, multiple commission rooms, dining rooms, and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a capacity of 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 member seats. The Lok Sabha chamber will have the option of increasing its seating capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

This has been done taking into account the future increase in the membership of the two houses.

At present, Lok Sabha has an authorized force of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the tender to build the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista remodeling project.

