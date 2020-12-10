‘The new Parliament building will witness Atmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament complex on Thursday, saying it will serve India in the 21st century. Calling it the beacon of democracy, the Prime Minister said that the former Parliament house, which was built 100 years ago, met the country’s needs and the building will fulfill the country’s aspirations and ambitions.

“I will never be able to forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then, before entering this temple of democracy, I bowed my head and greeted this temple of democracy, ”Prime Minister Modi said in a speech after the inauguration ceremony in New Delhi.

New Parliament Building Foundation Laying Ceremony – Live Updates Tracking

“This is a proud day for more than 130 crore Indians as we witness this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the coexistence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself according to time and needs, ”he also said.

He then spoke about how the new Parliament complex will help both legislators and those who come to meet with them. PM Modi said there were space limitations in the old building, but they have been addressed in the new complex. “The current Parliament building is almost 100 years old; It was updated many times, but now it needs to rest, ”said PM Modi.

“The old building met the needs of the country, the new Parliament building will meet the aspirations of the country. If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, “he added.

The Prime Minister then delved into the democratic history of India, saying that the texts available here are older than the Magna Carta, which is considered the basis of democracy. “The Magna Carta was written in the 13th century, but the philosopher Basavanna envisioned a public Parliament in the 12th century in the form of Anubhav Mantapa,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“If we go back further, some ancient inscriptions in Tamil Nadu from the 10th century speak of categorizing villages into groups, like modern neighborhoods. They also spoke of disqualifying a public representative from participating in the elections. The criterion was to declare the assets of the contestants and their families, ”he added.

The Prime Minister said that it is ironic that other countries teach India about democracy. “When other countries talk about democracy, they only talk about elections and other administrative issues. But in India, democracy is sacred, a way of life. The democratic system has developed on the basis of experiences of centuries. There were several changes, but the spirit remained as it is. Ironically, the teaching of other countries is about democracy. I believe the day will soon come when our countries will say ‘India is the mother of democracy,’ ”Prime Minister Modi said.

He then emphasized the spirit of democracy and why it is important. The Prime Minister also said that there may be differences, but that the ultimate goal should be to serve the people.

“We will have to take the promise of ‘India first’. Our decisions must strengthen the nation and be measured on the same scale: the welfare of that nation comes first. Our efforts in the next 25 to 26 years should be towards how we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of independence, “said Prime Minister Modi.

He also exhorted political leaders to bring the new building to life following the dynamic principles of democracy.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building. The ceremony was attended by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign envoys and Lok Sabha President Om Birla.

The new Parliament Building will cost Rs 971 million and is estimated to be completed in 2022. The current Parliament Building was built by the British and its foundation stone was laid on February 12, 1921.

The new building will also have a large Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a hall for Members of Parliament, a library, multiple commission rooms, dining rooms, and ample parking space. The Lok Sabha chamber will have a capacity of 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats, taking into account the future increase in the number of members for the two chambers.