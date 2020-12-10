The citizenship law will be enforced once the rules are set, says JP Nadda

Opinion

The Center will enforce the new citizenship law in the country once the rules are established, the national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, said on Thursday night in Kolkata.

“The rules are being made right now. We will implement it here (Bengal) also in letter and spirit once the rules are established, ”Nadda said at a press conference, hours after some people stoned her parade at Diamond Harbor in the South 24 Parganans district.

This is the second time the BJP has spoken on this issue this month.

The party will start campaigning from January for the implementation of the new law, BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya and National Vice President Mukul Roy announced at a public meeting in Kolkata on December 6.

The citizenship issue is sure to have an effect on the assembly elections to be held in about five months, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that she will never enforce it.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act accelerates citizenship for non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. Opponents of the law, among whom Banerjee is a prominent face, insist on that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional, since it leaves out Muslims and links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

Accusing Banerjee of appeasing Muslims, Vijayvargiya told the BJP program on Mayo Road in Kolkata that his party will take to the streets next month to campaign for the law’s implementation.

“The prime minister calls the prime minister a foreigner. She calls the Union Minister of the Interior a stranger. But for her, the Rohingya refugees, who spread terror, and the infiltrators from Bangladesh are not outsiders. Mamata Ji is opposed to granting citizenship to Hindus who came to India as refugees. Why should we allow that? “Vijayvargiya had said on December 6.

Mukul Roy made it clear that the BJP would raise the issue during the election campaign.