‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut’s reply to the claim of the ‘hand of Pak-China’ behind the uproar of farmers

Opinion

Amid Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday saying that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing farmers’ upheaval, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut replied Thursday saying that the Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, should immediately carry out a surgical strike in both countries, adding that the government should cope. with this problem seriously.

Addressing reporters, Raut said: “If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan are behind the farmers’ agitation, then the Defense Minister should immediately carry out a surgical strike against China and Pak. The president, the prime minister, the HM and the heads of the Armed Forces must seriously discuss this issue ”.

If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan are behind the farmers’ agitation, then the Defense Minister should immediately carry out a surgical strike against China and Pakistan. The president, the prime minister, HM and the heads of the Armed Forces should discuss this matter seriously: S Raut https://t.co/1GagzoaTHA pic.twitter.com/ImIVdNiJVY – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Union Minister Danve said on Wednesday that China and Pakistan were behind farmers’ protests against the Center’s agricultural reforms, but did not explain how these two countries were involved.

Also read: Farmers’ protest enters on day 15, ‘There are no ruptures between our unions’, say protesters

Speaking at the inauguration of a health center in the Jalna district of Maharashtra, the minister alleged that Muslims across the country were previously misled about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Citizen Registry (NRC), But since those efforts were unsuccessful, farmers were told they would face losses due to the new laws. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of Farmers and none of his decisions would be against farmers.

Meanwhile, the protests have entered the fifteenth day as the leaders of the farmers’ groups rejected the Center’s proposal to modify the new reforms. More farmers are expected to join the turmoil. The Jaipur-Delhi and Delhi-Agra highways would be blocked on December 12 and there would be a national protest on December 14.